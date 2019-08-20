ENTRAILS Reveal Rise Of The Reaper Album Details; "Crawl In Your Guts" Single Streaming

On October 11, Entrails will release their new album, Rise Of The Reaper, via Metal Blade Records. For a first preview of the record, the new single, "Crawl In Your Guts", can be heard below.

Entrails formed in 1990/91. Their goal was to follow the scene that Stockholm brought to light around the time with bands like Dismember, Entombed, Grave and many more that cemented the brilliant Swedish death metal sound from T. Skogsberg's Sunlight studio.

For their latest opus, Rise Of The Reaper, Marc from Art Wars media design created the cover art and layout, while Dan Swanö handled mixing and mastering duties. Dan brought back the massive wall of sound that Entrails is known for. Fans can expect another classic album from the group, with touring to follow in late 2019 and beyond.

Rise Of The Reaper can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- jewelcase-CD

- limited edition digipak CD (EU exclusive)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- clear orange/purple marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- beige/red marbled (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- orange/black w/ red/yellow/white splatter vinyl (EU webstore exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- opaque red/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

Exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available.

Rise Of The Reaper tracklisting:

"Rise Of The Reaper" (Intro)

"For Hell"

"Miscreation"

"The Pyre"

"In The Shape Of The Dead"

"Gravekeeper"

"Destination Death"

"Destruction"

"Crawl In Your Guts"

"For Whom The Head Rolls"

"Evils Of The Night"

"Cathedral Of Pain"

"The End" (Outro)

Tour dates:

August

31 - Malmö Massacre, Plan B - Malmö, Sweden

October

11-13 - Scandinavia Deathfest, Kraken/ Slaktkyrkan - Stockholm, Sweden

January

7 - 2 Years Under The Sign Of The Black Serpent @ Matrix - Bochum, Germany

18 - Drachten Deathfest @ Drachten Poppodium - Iduna, Netherlands

19 - Bambi Galore/Königsaal - Hamburg, Germany

Entrails lineup:

Jimmy Lundqvist - guitars

Pontus Samuelsson - vocals/bass

Markus Svensson - guitars

Arvid Borg - drums