ENTRAILS Streaming New Song “World Inferno”

Swedish death metallers, Entrails, will release their new album, World Inferno, on June 16th via Metal Blade Records. The album’s title track is available for streaming below. Pre-order the album at this location.

Comments Entrails guitarist Jimmy Lundqvist: "I am damn proud to finally unleash this nasty beast, A new chapter is written for Entrails to satisfy all old school maniacs out there. Having new blood in the band, Martin and Tommy, helped making this fifth album the rawest and heaviest to date. Prepare yourself to stretch out your neck in full headbanging!"

The recordings for World Inferno started in December 2016 in Lundqvist's Bloodshed Studio. Dan Swanö once again handled the mixing and mastering for the album.

Dan Swanö comments on World Inferno as follows: "I don't know if I had said this before, but I say it again. Every time I start thinking about putting together some new SweDeath project, Entrails show up at my doorstep with a new album to mix, and every time I think "Fuck!! - What's the point in making my own project when this is so fucking good, and exactly what I wanted to do…" And if I felt there were some details to improve upon from our previous work together, they fix that and then some, and return with an album even stronger than the previous one. What the fuck is going on in Linneryd!? Are Jimmy cloning death metal warriors in some barn over there or what!? To sum it up. Yet another amazing slab of SweDeath coming your way from Entrails! Beyond. Blown. Away!"

Tracklisting:

“World Inferno”

“Condemned To The Grave”

“Serial Murder (Death Squad)”

“The Soul Collector”

“Dead And Buried”

“Insane Slaughter”

“Into Eternal Fire”

“Suffer”

“The Hour Of The Casket”

“The Blood Breed”

“World Inferno”:

“Serial Murder (Death Squad)”:

“The Soul Collector”:

Entrails lineup:

Jimmy Lundqvist: Guitars

Tommy Carlsson: Vocals/Bass

Pontus Samuelsson: Guitars

Martin Michaelsson: Drums