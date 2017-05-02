ENTRAILS Streaming “The Soul Collector” Track From Upcoming World Inferno Album

Swedish death metallers, Entrails, will release their new album, World Inferno, on June 16th via Metal Blade Records. A track from the upcoming release, “The Soul Collector”, is available for streaming below. Pre-order the album at this location.

The album was recorded at guitarist Jimmy Lundqvist’s Bloodshed Studio. Dan Swanö once again handled the mixing and mastering for the album.

Tracklisting:

“World Inferno”

“Condemned To The Grave”

“Serial Murder (Death Squad)”

“The Soul Collector”

“Dead And Buried”

“Insane Slaughter”

“Into Eternal Fire”

“Suffer”

“The Hour Of The Casket”

“The Blood Breed”

“The Soul Collector”:

Entrails lineup:

immy Lundqvist: Guitars

Tommy Carlsson: Vocals/Bass

Pontus Samuelsson: Guitars

Martin Michaelsson: Drums