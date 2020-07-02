ENTROPY Complete New Album - "Buckle The Fuck Up; This Thing Is Coming Out In A Few Weeks"

Danny Lauzon, guitarist for Canadian crushers Entropy, has checked in with the following update on the band's forthcoming new album:

Entropy's fourth album, Force Convergence, is doneski! We had a final mix and master session today to wrap it up... on Canada day no less! To work with someone that patiently allows you to express all the ear candy, squeals and noises embedded in your skull for eight years since we did E3 was a treat. Jonathan from Silverwings absolutely crushed it.

This is the album all our fans have been dying for since Ashen Existence. E3 was a bridge from old Entropy to now. This is a brand new hammer to your face of speed, thrash and proggy goodness!!

Trying to get anything done during a fucking pandemic requires patience and persistence; something I cannot put into words... maybe ever! Each day listen, re-evaluate and push forward even though Covid says hahahaha.

I truly cannot wait to share this with the global metal community. Buckle the fuck up....this thing is coming out in a few weeks!"

Original artwork created for the new album Force Convergence, by Yan Sek, can be seen below.