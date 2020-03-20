ENTROPY Guitarist DANNY LAUZON Checks In From The Studio; First Phase Of Recording New Album Complete

Danny Lauzon, guitarist for Canadian crushers Entropy, has checked in with the following update:

"Entropy has wrapped up the first phase in recording our fourth album, Force Convergence. All drums and guitars are crushed. Ger starts vox in Toronto next week with our brother Jim McLean from Mortal Annoyance stepping up big time offering up his studio, as everything is shutting down due to Corona bs. Oscar Rangel just got back from touring Mexico with his band Operus, and once he has a green light for health he will come to Montreal and lay down the low end in a few weeks.

We cannot thank Jonathan Lefrançois-Leduc enough for his work on this project. His studio is top notch, his ears are gold, and working with someone who genuinely loves what he does and is fucking good at it is a blessing.

Shout out to our brother CaDaver Gagne for his click track/template work. Thanks to my hottie Pamela for some sweet pics and video. Here's a teaser from the title track for you.

Be safe my friends. We look forward to getting this into your hands asap."

Original artwork created for Force Convergence, by Yan Sek, can be seen below.