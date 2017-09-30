ENTROPY Guitarist DANNY LAUZON To Return To E-FORCE For Upcoming Canadian Tour Dates

Earlier this year, E-Force frontman Eric Forrest - formerly the frontman for Voivod - announced that he will be bringing the band's Demonikhol tour home to Canada this winter. The confirmed schedule is available below.

Speaking exclusively with BraveWords, Forrest revealed that Entropy guitarist Danny Lauzon, who played on E-Force's 2003 debut Evil Forces, will return to the band for the tour. The line-up is as follows:

Eric Forrest - bass, vocals

Danny Lauzon (Entropy)- guitars

Jim Mclean (Mortal Annoyance)- guitars

Blake Lemieux (Hollow) - drums

E-Force released Demonikhol in June 2015, a concept album with alcohol as the subject matter illustrating the ravages and destruction of all kinds it is capable of causing.

The lead guitar parts on the record are divided among five exceptional guitarists: Vincent Agar (Yotangor/ Lust), Tomáš Skořepa, (Exorcizphobia), neo-classical Antonello Gilliberto, Dan Baune (Monument), and Rob Urbinati (Sacrifice).

The tracklist is as follows:

"Apero"

"Grievance"

"Double Edged Sword"

"Invasion"

"Debauchery"

"The Day After"

"Ultimatum"

"Insidious"

"Demonikhol"

"State Of Delusion"

"Last Call"

Photo by Wayne William Archibald