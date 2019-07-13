ENTROPY - Mint Condition Copy Of 1991 Demo Tape Hits eBay: "Money From This Sale Is Going Towards Our Upcoming Fourth Album"

Danny Lauzon, guitarist for Canadian thrashers Entropy, has checked in with the following update:

"I found this unopened gem and have it up on eBay; 30 minutes later, it's got over 50 views! Kinda curious to see what it will go for.

Back in the day, when we got Ashen Existence in hand, the first 500 CDs went REAL fast. That night we had a party at my pad. We smashed all remaining demo tapes....in hindsite, maybe not the best idea hahaha.Youthful exuberance...

I don't feel good at all charging people $$$ for my music, but I'd WAY prefer the $$$ goes toward our new album than some random dude profiting off our music. Here we go!

Any guesses on the final $$?"

Check out the eBay auction here.

It was reported in 2018 that Entropy was in the writing / pre-production phase in Montreal for their fourth studio release. The new EP, titled Force Convergence, is targeted for release in 2019. Original artwork created for Force Convergence, by Yan Sek, can be seen below.

Photo by Steven Henry