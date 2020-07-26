ENTROPY Streaming New Force Convergence Album - "We Hope You Enjoy Listening As Much As We Loved Creating It"

Canadian crushers Entropy have checked in with the following update:

"We are totally stoked to present to you the world premiere of the fourth Entropy album, Force Convergence.

Yeah, it’s been a pretty fucked up year, so we decided, hey, let’s give metal and Entropy fans a little something. Let’s stream our new album for free. If Entropy can put a smile people’s face with a half hour rip-ride of metal, then mission accomplished. So grab yourself a cold one, line up those speakers, and crank this fucker up. We hope you enjoy listening to Force Convergence, as much as we loved creating it."

Physical CD copies of Force Convergence and new Force Convergence T-shirts will be available within two weeks. You can pre-order by sending an email to:info@entropymetal.com. Entropy will send you back an order form to fill out. A limited run of hoodies in M, L and XL are also available. Vinyl LPs will be available later this year.

A word from guitarist Danny Lauzon:

"Prepping this album was a blast. Early on after finishing the demos, I truly felt we were onto something special without even hearing anything from Ger. Blakey and I took the week before the studio to just crush it everyday and raise the bar. And then.... the toilet paper hoarding went from a WTF is wrong with people, to the country being shut the fuck down. Naturally, this is when Entropy started recording with Jonathon at Silver Wings in Montreal in March! Ger informed me the night before his trip was cancelled and for the first time ever, Entropy recorded without Ger cheering me and us on.

After we did the drums and guitars, Ger did vocals and was sending me progress videos; after each one, the album just fucking crushed harder. I was so pissed off I couldn't be in the studio when Ger and Jim were working together. I was sitting at home like a kid before Christmas waiting on those fucking videos!! Then it was Oscar's turn, he recorded all his parts at his home studio without one jam with me. I set him loose man, he's a beast, but I was nervous as hell 'cos it's not like we're 3 chord Johnny right? Absolutely blew my mind with his contribution to the album! Real bass lines crushing on Entropy!

This Corona bologna made everything slow down hard. We, ya know, socially distanced, and mixed the album in Montreal, and I sent Ger progress videos and finally, months after we had targeted - we were done. We couldn't even get band shots as no travel was allowed....so we went with recent live shots. Cool anyhow, as who doesn't have fond memories of their favorite album with live pics?!

This album is special to me for many reasons, but I will absofuckinglutely tell you it's my favorite album I have ever been apart of. All of the world shut down bullshit, the frustration, anguish, confusion and anger is palpable... this is the album Entropy fans have been waiting for since Ashen. Buckle up my friends!!"

A word from vocalist Ger Schreinert:

“From the moment I first heard the Force Convergence riffs and song sketches from Danny in late 2019, I knew this was going to be a special record. Seriously, Dan found the fu*king fountain of youth on this record, and crushed it! I saw a movie in my head writing the vocals to these songs, and like most songs I get from Danny, the vocals were easily written, in a very natural way.

Then the pandemic hit.

Being stuck in Toronto, away from the album recording at Silver Wings Studios in Montreal (VIA Rail cancelled my train tix due to Covid) definitely sucked. Being away from those live band recordings, and the album mix was very, very frustrating for sure.

Having my studio time to record vocals in Toronto cancelled shortly after that really, really sucked…and by that point I was pretty fu*king pissed off. But in a funny way it all worked out for the better. Our bro Victor Rebelo from Redeemer lent me his awesome old school, high end vocal amp and a fantastic old school style condenser mic. Last minute Jimbo to the rescue as he offered up his spot, and we set the gear up down at Mortal Bunker Studio, with Jim McLean as my engineer and co-producer (social distancing, of course). We ripped through recording the vocal tracks (driving out to the Mortal Bunker Studio in those first days of the pandemic was flat out weird - with almost no traffic anywhere!). I’m not sure I would have captured the same pissed off vibe, and high end old school vocal tone on the album, without that unique mix of circumstances caused by the pandemic. The awesome gear from Victor, and the true metal spirit of Jim McLean engineering, made all the difference for me.

I’m super proud of Force Convergence. The performances on the album from Dan, Blake and Oscar are all amazing. It is my favorite Entropy record. I hope Entropy and metal fans everywhere enjoy it."