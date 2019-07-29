ENUFF Z'NUFF Premier "Where Did You Go" Music Video

Enuff Z’Nuff have released a video for "Where Did You Go", a track from their latest album, Diamond Boy, out now and available to order here. Watch below.

Earlier this year, Enuff Z'Nuff's manager issued the following statement, "After three years, guitarist Tony Fennell has decided to leave Enuff Z'Nuff. Alex Kane, a former member of Enuff Z'Nuff, has been nice enough to step in and take over duties that were performed by Tony. We will miss our brother Tony and wish him well. He will always be a part of the EZN family. We welcome Alex back to Enuff Z'Nuff."

Tony Fennell issued the following: "It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that I am leaving Enuff Z’Nuff. Due to work commitments and family, I’ve decided that my time has come. I've had a fantastic 3 years and have had the pleasure of playing with, and meeting, some wonderful musicians and diehard fans. Please, keep the faith and know that my brothers will be rocking for many years to come. I hope to bump into you all at some point in the near future."

