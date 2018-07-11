ENUFF Z'NUFF Streaming New Song "Where Did You Go"
July 11, 2018, a day ago
Enuff Z’Nuff will release their new album Diamond Boy on August 10th. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the new song "Where Did You Go" below.
Enuff Z’Nuff are the living, breathing example of what a rock ‘n roll group should be. Now centered around bass player and vocalist Chip Z’nuff, Enuff Z’nuff are still alive and kicking with a legion of loyal fans, who can’t get enough of the band’s power pop melded with hard rock stylings.
In addition to Chip Z’nuff, the band features longtime guitarist Tory Stoffregen, ex-Ultravox singer/guitarist Tony Fennell, and Chicago native Daniel Benjamin Hill on drums. Enuff Z’nuff continues to tour and record relentlessly and this new record shows once again what a truly gifted hard / power pop act they are. With no shortage of hooks and awesome songs, Diamond Boy is another gem in Enuff Z’Nuff’s crown.
This record is the first Enuff Z'nuff release where Chip handles all of the vocal duties, which was quite a task, but one he was certainly up for: "(Singing on the entire album was) very challenging. I'm taking the place of my brother who I consider one of the greatest singers of our generation. The songs on this record are solid as a boulder," says Chip.
He describes the album: "It's a fresh new chapter that should have been written a long time ago. Picture David Bowie & The Beatles fighting and Cheap Trick comes in to break it up."
Tracklisting:
"Transcendence"
"Diamond Boy"
"Where Did You Go"
"We’re All The Same"
"Fire & Ice"
"Down On Luck"
"Metalheart"
"Love Is On The Line"
"Faith, Hope & Luv"
"Dopesick"
"Imaginary Man"
"Where Did You Go":
"Metalheart":
Lineup:
Chip Z’nuff - Vocals/ Electric Bass Guitar
Tony Fennell - Guitar
Tory Stoffregen - Guitar
Dan Hill - Drums
SiriusXM and Live Nation will present The Hair Nation Tour featuring Jack Russell’s Great White, BulletBoys, and Enuff Z’Nuff. The 21-city US tour will kick off September 12th at House Of Blues San Diego. The tour offers listeners and music fans across the country the chance to see the bands who have been giving us decades of larger-than-life rock music.
The tour will be hosted by music industry veteran, author, and SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk, who will be appearing in person at some of the tour dates. One of the most respected personalities in all the worlds of rock music, Trunk has achieved widespread acclaim as a broadcaster and interviewer on radio and television. Eddie Trunk’s Trunk Nation show airs on Hair Nation (SiriusXM channel 39) as well as on Volume (SiriusXM channel 106).
Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.
Tour dates:
September
12 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego
14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
18 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
20 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas
21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
October
5 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando
6 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
11 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony
12 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
14 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
18 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall
19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
21 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
22 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
25 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
26 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
27 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
November
2 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
3 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
