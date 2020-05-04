ENUFF Z'NUFF To Release Brainwashed Generation Album In July; ACE FREHLEY, DONNIE VIE, MIKE PORTNOY Among Guests; "Fatal Distraction" Single Streaming

Enuff Z’nuff are the living, breathing example of what a rock ‘n roll group should be. Now centered around bass player and vocalist Chip Z’nuff, Enuff Z’nuff are still delivering the band’s patented power pop melded with hard rock stylings. Their new album, Brainwashed Generation is the follow-up to 2018’s well received Diamond Boy. and will be released on July 10 via Frontiers Music Srl.

First single, "Fatal Distraction" is out today. Hear it below. Stream the single and pre-order Brainwashed Generation here.

Featuring founding members Chip Z’nuff and Alex Kane (LSD), Tory Stoffregen and Daniel Benjamin Hill, Enuff Z’Nuff’s new studio release, Brainwashed Generation showcases a diverse collection of songs that demonstrate the progression of musical styles in the Enuff Z’nuff catalog, all while retaining the undercurrent that has kept them a loyal fanbase since the ‘80s. The album also features guest appearances from original frontman and guitarist Donnie Vie ("Strangers In My Head") as well as guest appearances from Mike Portnoy, and Daxx Nielsen (Cheap Trick).

Of the new album, Chip Z'nuff says, “This batch of songs are simply gifts from above via a plethora of influences. There's certainly plenty of fodder at this unprecedented time in our world.”

He continues, “We recorded the album in few interesting locations. Stonecutters Studio in downtown Chicago, Chris Steinmantz’s studio (White Lion, Styx), which was a ghost town, and my studio on the Southside that was filled with extracurricular activities during the whole process.”

On working with guest musicians, “Fabulous rock musicians came by during these sessions to lend their magnificent skills such as members of Cheap Trick (Daxx Nielsen), Mike Portnoy (Sons Of Apollo, Winery Dogs), and Steve Ramone.”

The band plans to tour the US and Europe in support of Brainwashed Generation, once conditions allow touring activity to resume safely for fans and artists alike.

Tracklisting:

"The Gospel"

"Fatal Distraction"

"I Got My Money Where My Mouth Is"

"Help I’m In Hell"

"It’s All In Vain"

"Strangers In My Head"

"Drugland Weekend"

"Broken Love"

"Go…"

"Winding Road"

"Fatal Distraction":

Lineup:

Chip Z’nuff - Singer/ Bass Guitar

Tory Stoffregen - Lead Guitar

Alex Kane - Lead Guitar

Dan Hill - Drums

Special guests:

Mike Portnoy - Ringo / Beatles replica kit by TAMA - Track 5

Daxx “Cheap Trick” Nielsen - Drums Tracks 2, 4, 7, 9

Steve Ramone - Guitar Tracks 2, 8

Tony Fennell - Guitar Track 3

Joel Norman - Piano Track 1

Ace Frehley - Inaudible Lead Guitar Track 7

Donnie Vie - Vox, Guitar Track 6

Vinnie Castaldo - Drums Track 6