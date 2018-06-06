ENUFF Z'NUFF To Release Diamond Boy Album In August; "Metalheart" Track Streaming

Enuff Z’Nuff will release their new album Diamond Boy on August 10th. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the new song "Metalheart" below.

"This song is about bullying, mentally-abusive relationships. The song provides the answer on how to overcome adversity and move forward from a bad situation," says Z'nuff.

Enuff Z’Nuff are the living, breathing example of what a rock ‘n roll group should be. Now centered around bass player and vocalist Chip Z’nuff, Enuff Z’nuff are still alive and kicking with a legion of loyal fans, who can’t get enough of the band’s power pop melded with hard rock stylings.

In addition to Chip Z’nuff, the band features longtime guitarist Tory Stoffregen, ex-Ultravox singer/guitarist Tony Fennell, and Chicago native Daniel Benjamin Hill on drums. Enuff Z’nuff continues to tour and record relentlessly and this new record shows once again what a truly gifted hard / power pop act they are. With no shortage of hooks and awesome songs, Diamond Boy is another gem in Enuff Z’Nuff’s crown.

This record is the first Enuff Z'nuff release where Chip handles all of the vocal duties, which was quite a task, but one he was certainly up for: "(Singing on the entire album was) very challenging. I'm taking the place of my brother who I consider one of the greatest singers of our generation. The songs on this record are solid as a boulder," says Chip.

He describes the album: "It's a fresh new chapter that should have been written a long time ago. Picture David Bowie & The Beatles fighting and Cheap Trick comes in to break it up."

Tracklisting:

"Transcendence"

"Diamond Boy"

"Where Did You Go"

"We’re All The Same"

"Fire & Ice"

"Down On Luck"

"Metalheart"

"Love Is On The Line"

"Faith, Hope & Luv"

"Dopesick"

"Imaginary Man"

"Metalheart":

Lineup:

Chip Z’nuff - Vocals/ Electric Bass Guitar

Tony Fennell - Guitar

Tory Stoffregen - Guitar

Dan Hill - Drums

SiriusXM and Live Nation will present The Hair Nation Tour featuring Jack Russell’s Great White, BulletBoys, and Enuff Z’Nuff. The 21-city US tour will kick off September 12th at House Of Blues San Diego. The tour offers listeners and music fans across the country the chance to see the bands who have been giving us decades of larger-than-life rock music.

The tour will be hosted by music industry veteran, author, and SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk, who will be appearing in person at some of the tour dates. One of the most respected personalities in all the worlds of rock music, Trunk has achieved widespread acclaim as a broadcaster and interviewer on radio and television. Eddie Trunk’s Trunk Nation show airs on Hair Nation (SiriusXM channel 39) as well as on Volume (SiriusXM channel 106).

SiriusXM listeners wll have the opportunity to purchase tickets today, June 6th, before they go on sale to the general public. For more information on the SiriusXM presale, click here. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting June 8th at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com.





Tour dates:

September

12 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

20 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

October

5 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

6 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

11 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

14 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

18 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

21 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

22 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

25 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

26 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

27 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

November

2 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

3 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

(Photo - Dave Stekert)