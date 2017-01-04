ENUFF Z’NUFF Leader CHIP Z’NUFF - “For Bands Like Us, It's About Getting Up Every Single Day And Working... We're All One Paycheque Away From Being Out On The Street”; Audio

Enuff Z'nuff leader, Chip Z'nuff, guests on Episode #288 of One On One With Mitch Lafon.

Says Lafon: “In this episode, Chip Z'nuff discusses the band's latest release Clowns Lounge, recording with Warrant's Jani Lane, Styx's James 'JY' Young, the upcoming 2017 Rock Never Stops tour, Steven Adler from Guns N' Roses, Cheap Trick, retirement, and much more.”

Enuff Z’nuff’s new album, Clowns Lounge, was released on December 2nd. Details below.

Clowns Lounge tracklisting:

“Dog On A Bone”

“Runaway”

“Back In Time”

“She Makes It Harder”

“Rockabye Dreamland”

“The Devil Of Shakespeare” (Feat. Jani Lane and James Young)

“Radio”

“Good Luv”

“Round And Round”

“Nothing”

“Backstreet Kids”

“One More Hit”

“Dog On A Bone” video:

“She Makes It Harder”:

“Rockabye Dreamland”:

“Good Luv”:

Tour dates:

January (with Ace Frehley)

19 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

20 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Ice House

21 - Tyler, TX - Clicks Live

26 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

27 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

29 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon

30 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

February (with Ace Frehley)

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

3 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre

10 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

11 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater

May

27/28 - Sturbridge, MA - Music-Con at Sturbridge Hotel (Appearance by Chip)

Enuff Z'nuff lineup:

Chip Z'nuff - Singer, electric bass, guitar

Tony FennelL - Electric guitar, vox

Tory Stoffregen - Lead guitar, vox

Erik Donner - Drums, percussion, vox