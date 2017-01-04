ENUFF Z’NUFF Leader CHIP Z’NUFF - “For Bands Like Us, It's About Getting Up Every Single Day And Working... We're All One Paycheque Away From Being Out On The Street”; Audio
January 4, 2017, 10 minutes ago
Enuff Z'nuff leader, Chip Z'nuff, guests on Episode #288 of One On One With Mitch Lafon.
Says Lafon: “In this episode, Chip Z'nuff discusses the band's latest release Clowns Lounge, recording with Warrant's Jani Lane, Styx's James 'JY' Young, the upcoming 2017 Rock Never Stops tour, Steven Adler from Guns N' Roses, Cheap Trick, retirement, and much more.”
Enuff Z’nuff’s new album, Clowns Lounge, was released on December 2nd. Details below.
Clowns Lounge tracklisting:
“Dog On A Bone”
“Runaway”
“Back In Time”
“She Makes It Harder”
“Rockabye Dreamland”
“The Devil Of Shakespeare” (Feat. Jani Lane and James Young)
“Radio”
“Good Luv”
“Round And Round”
“Nothing”
“Backstreet Kids”
“One More Hit”
“Dog On A Bone” video:
“She Makes It Harder”:
“Rockabye Dreamland”:
“Good Luv”:
Tour dates:
January (with Ace Frehley)
19 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
20 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Ice House
21 - Tyler, TX - Clicks Live
26 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
27 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
29 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon
30 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
February (with Ace Frehley)
2 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
3 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre
10 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre
11 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater
May
27/28 - Sturbridge, MA - Music-Con at Sturbridge Hotel (Appearance by Chip)
Enuff Z'nuff lineup:
Chip Z'nuff - Singer, electric bass, guitar
Tony FennelL - Electric guitar, vox
Tory Stoffregen - Lead guitar, vox
Erik Donner - Drums, percussion, vox