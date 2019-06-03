ENVENOMED Reveal Cover Artwork And Tracklist For The Walking Shred

The pirate label El Puerto Records has signed Australian crushers Envenomed in Australia. Active since 2005, the band is now making the leap from Melbourne to Europe. Now the band has released the artwork and tracklist for The Walking Shred. Similarities to known TV series may not be completely ruled out, and even though John Price may be the new drummer for the band, Dan Presland from NeObliviscaris holds this position on the album.

Envenomed are a melodic thrash metal four piece from Melbourne. They have released previously a debut album, Evil Unseen, which was released under Italian label 18 Punishment Records and 2 EPs. They combine the riff heavy elements of Megadeth, Metallica and Testament with the expansiveness of Iron Maiden and Symphony X. They have played a number of shows around Australia and are planning their overseas tour. Recently, they supported The Iron Maidens, Loudness, Dragonland and Anvil.

Tracklist:

"The Walking Shred"

"Abandon Hope"

"The Dead"

"Aware"

"Fate Closes The Door"

"Rebellion"

"Through The Cold"

"The Haunting"

"All That Remains"

"Sacrifice"

"Are You Gonna Go My Way"

"Metal United"