EPI-DEMIC Release “Ruthless Ambition” Music Video

Calgary thrashers, Epi-Demic, have released a video for “Ruthless Ambition”, a track from their new album, Malformed Conscience, released back in April via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Order the album at Horror Pain Gore Death, and watch the new video below.

Malformed Conscience is an 11-track pulverizing journey through a tortured and agonized consciousness, guaranteed to snap your rotting neck and leave your mind broken.

Tracklisting:

“Rotting In Plain Sight”

“Dark Thoughts”

“Stewing In Misery”

“Ruthless Ambition”

“Losing Time”

“Famine”

“Hatred”

“Son Of Dogs”

“Breaking Your Mind”

“Punishment”

“Mortal Kind”

“Ruthless Ambition” video:

“Losing Time”: