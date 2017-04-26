EPIC DEATH Drummer REECE STANLEY Joins OMEN For Upcoming Tour Dates

Epic Death drummer Reece Stanley has joined up with Texas-based power metal band Omen, and will be touring with them beginning the end of April.

As you know, Reece plays in Phantom X with Kevin Goocher as well, so when it came to pass that Omen needed a drummer, Kevin made the call to Reece to fill the position.

"We can't be happier for our brother in arms,” stated vocalist/lead guitar player Vamp (aka Dennis Dorsett).

Catch Reece with Omen on the dates listed on the flyer below.

(Photo - The Houston Metal Project)

