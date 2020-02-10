EPIC TANTRUM Announce Release Party For Debut Double Album; "Letting Go" Lyric Video Streaming

On Saturday, February 29, one of prog rock’s most promising new bands, Epic Tantrum, will be celebrating both the release of their debut album, Abandoned In The Stranger’s Room, as well as the birthday of one of their band members - at the Most Museum (500 S Franklin St, Syracuse, NY). Doors open at 8:30 PM. Epic Tantrum will play in the Imax Theater at the Most Museum. This will also be a multimedia experience with videos playing on the screen while the band performs below (ticket info is available at EpicTantrum.com). This is a show you do not want to miss.

Containing elements of prog rock, jazz, and heavy metal, Epic Tantrum’s debut offering, the double disc Abandoned In The Stranger’s Room was released on January 20, 2020 (go here for digital ordering info) - with the first part of the album, Abandoned, featuring studio recordings of previously unreleased material. The second part, ‘he Stranger’s Room, features live versions of songs from Abandoned as well as material that appeared on previously released demos. The album also features a cover design by Ioaniss of DangerousAge Graphics, who has designed covers for King Crimson, Dream Theater, Sepultura and many more.

Epic Tantrum is comprised of members Peter - guitar, vox; Paul - guitar, vox; Greg - bass, vox; and Z - drums. The origins of the band started in 2007 when Peter and Paul began recording instrumental classical guitar pieces. They enjoyed working together and decided to write and record original material in Paul's studio, known as The Strangers Room. Inspired by the creative process of Walter Becker and Donald Fagen, the two wrote songs and tinkered with them until they were satisfied, at which point they brought in friends to round out their recording sessions. That's when Paul's longtime friend Z joined the band as the drummer. They named this collaboration Epic Tantrum, and recorded a demo entitled ‘31st’ and ‘Mary.' Over the next few years, with several starts and stops, they continued to write and record material - but the goal of a full band remained elusive. In 2016 Greg joined the band as bassist and the hard work of finishing their debut album kicked into full gear.

Epic Tantrum released a lyric video for their song, "Letting Go" on February 6. "Letting Go" is their first attempt at what the band members call cinematic music. The piece begins with a catchy but moody, emotional verse, chorus, then twists and turns until it becomes a bombastic, cathartic blast of emotion at the end. The video reflects this emotion with a mix of imagery that echoes the lyrics about disillusionment and heartbreak. You can watch the video below.

Epic Tantrum started playing live in 2017 and has already shared the stage with national recording artists - such as King's X.

“The perfect blend of prog and metal,” - Mike Portnoy

"Epic Tantrum is like the bastard children of Rush and Steely Dan. Powerful clever songs with twists and turns and musicianship to match," said Ioannis of DangerousAge Graphics. "This band is something special."

"The best new band I have seen in over a decade,” said the Matt Cooper, the owner of the Inside Out Tavern in Syracuse, NY where Epic Tantrum played their first show. “They played three songs in my club and I ran on stage, grabbed the mic and declared them my favorite new band!"

And with the arrival of Abandoned In The Stranger’s Room, the rest of the world will soon experience the outstanding talents of the fast-rising Epic Tantrum.

To order the CD or CD bundle go to epictantrum.com/merch. Listen to the full album here.

Abandoned In The Stranger’s Room tracklisting:

Disc 1: Abandoned

"Don't Bother..."

"Unfold"

"Accessory"

"Fables Of Fortune"

"0uts1de The W1re"

"Into The Clutch"

"Letting Go"

"False Idols"

"A Howling"

"Abandoned"

Disc 2: In The Stranger’s Room (Live)

"Baillee's Gone Again" (Live)

"Franklin Park Blues" (Live)

"Letting Go" (Live)

"Now I Know" (Live)

"Accessory" (Live)

"Fables Of Fortune" (Live)

"The Artist" (Live)

"Don't Bother..." (Live)

"Drown" (Live)

"Letting Go" lyric video: