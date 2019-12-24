EPICA Added To Lineup For Spain's Leyendas del Rock 2020

Leyendas del Rock 2020 announces, three years after its last step through the festival, the addition of Epica to it's lineup.

"Without a doubt, the Dutch are one of the current references of the symphonic and gothic metal, with an absolutely personal sound in which the main voice of the beautiful mezzo-soprano Simone Simons is combined with the abrupt guttural of Mark Jansen, while the double bass drum and the strident guitars contrast with soft and melodic passages and classical bases. While we wait for the release of their next studio album, which will arrive in 2020, in Leyendas del Rock we can enjoy immortal classics such as Cry For The Moon, Storm The Sorrow or Unleashed."

Leyendas del Rock, taking place August 6 - 8 in Villena (Alicante - Spain), is a true reference for lovers of rock and heavy metal music, attracted from any corner of the world by an event that brings together more than 40 performances distributed in three days and in up to five different stages.

Its XV edition will include, among others: Powerwolf, Ratt, Epica, Stratovarius, Gotthard, Jinjer, Ensiferum, Venom Inc., Tokyo Blade, Hardline, Unleash The Archers, Kobra And The Lotus, Brothers Of Metal, Power Quest, Archon Angel.

Many more bands to be announced. Further festival details here.

Epica recently announced three additional Latin American shows in support of the 10th Anniversary of Design Your Universe, including a rescheduled date in Santiago, Chile for their show which was postponed last October.

Mark Jansen comments: “First of all I'm happy we have found a new date for the show in Chile. On top of that we have been able to add two new shows! One in Peru and one in Ecuador. It's been 5 years since the last time we could come over so I'm very excited about these extra shows. Thank you very much for your support and let's have a great time together in May."

Dates:

May

28 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolican

30 - Quito, Ecuador - El Teleferico

31 - Lima, Peru - Centro de Convenciones Barranco

Tickets here.