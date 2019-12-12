EPICA Announce Additional Latin American Dates For Design Your Universe 10th Anniversary Tour

Epica have announced three additional Latin American shows in support of the 10th Anniversary of Design Your Universe, including a rescheduled date in Santiago, Chile for their show which was postponed last October.

Mark Jansen comments: “First of all I'm happy we have found a new date for the show in Chile. On top of that we have been able to add two new shows! One in Peru and one in Ecuador. It's been 5 years since the last time we could come over so I'm very excited about these extra shows. Thank you very much for your support and let's have a great time together in May."

Dates:

May

28 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolican

30 - Quito, Ecuador - El Teleferico

31 - Lima, Peru - Centro de Convenciones Barranco

Tickets and VIP tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM, here.