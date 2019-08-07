EPICA Announce Design Your Universe 10th Anniversary North American Dates

Dutch metal titans, Epic, will perform some exclusive shows around the globe and have announced three exclusive North American shows early next year, as part of their Design Your Universe 10th anniversary tour. The North American shows will see the band return to some intimate venues in Montreal, Los Angeles and New York.

Simone Simons comments: “Our highly acclaimed album Design Your Universe is 10 years old and that calls for a celebration. And of course the US and Canada should be part of our anniversary tour as well! We will be doing some exclusive shows where we will be playing many DYU songs. I hope you'll come and join the party!”

Design Your Universe North American shows:

January

3 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC (with Blackguard)

5 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

12 - Webster Hall - New York City, NY

VIP tickets are on sale now and the general pre-sales will start this Friday at 10 AM, local time through epica.nl/tour.

Epica are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their milestone album, Design Your Universe. To mark this special occasion, the band will be re-releasing this fan-favorite album as a Gold Edition on October 4 through Nuclear Blast.

This edition will contain the album remixed and remastered by Joost van den Broek with updated artwork and a second disc containing newly-recorded acoustic versions of Design Your Universe songs.

Simone Simons comments about the re-release: “Design Your Universe is an album that is very dear to me not only because of the music, but also because of the message behind it. I am looking forward to the anniversary release and all the upcoming shows. The bonus CD is a worthy addition to DYU and I can’t wait for you all to hear the songs!"

Design Your Universe will be re-released as a 2CD version and a digital version. Next to that the acoustic songs will be released as a separate picture disc. Pre-order will start on August 9.