EPICA Announce Design Your Universe 10th Anniversary Shows For Latin America
February 28, 2019, an hour ago
Dutch Symphonic metal band, Epic, will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their fan-favorite album, Design Your Universe. In support of this anniversary, the band will perform a number of exclusive shows in Latin America in October.
Simone Simons comments: “We are super excited to tell you that due to a huge demand from our fans in Latin America for our Design Your Universe anniversary shows. We have we decided to also celebrate the album’s anniversary there.”
Mark Jansen adds: “In celebration one of my personal favorite Epica albums we will return to one of my favorite territories. When a huge amount of our fans made us clear that we should bring this show to Latin America we started looking into possibilities and I’m very glad we found a way to make this happen!"
Dates:
October
22 - Diana Theatre - Guadalajara, Mexico
24 - Auditorio Blackberry - Mexico City, Mexico
26 - Tropical Butantã - Sao Paulo, Brazil
27 - Circo Voador - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
29 - Teatro Flores - Buenos Aires, Argentina
Tickets and VIP upgrades are available here.