EPICA Announce Design Your Universe 10th Anniversary Shows For Latin America

Dutch Symphonic metal band, Epic, will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their fan-favorite album, Design Your Universe. In support of this anniversary, the band will perform a number of exclusive shows in Latin America in October.

Simone Simons comments: “We are super excited to tell you that due to a huge demand from our fans in Latin America for our Design Your Universe anniversary shows. We have we decided to also celebrate the album’s anniversary there.”

Mark Jansen adds: “In celebration one of my personal favorite Epica albums we will return to one of my favorite territories. When a huge amount of our fans made us clear that we should bring this show to Latin America we started looking into possibilities and I’m very glad we found a way to make this happen!"

Dates:

October

22 - Diana Theatre - Guadalajara, Mexico

24 - Auditorio Blackberry - Mexico City, Mexico

26 - Tropical Butantã - Sao Paulo, Brazil

27 - Circo Voador - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

29 - Teatro Flores - Buenos Aires, Argentina

Tickets and VIP upgrades are available here.