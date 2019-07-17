EPICA Announce Release Of Design Your Universe - Gold Edition

Dutch metal titans, Epic, are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their milestone album, Design Your Universe. To mark this special occasion, the band will be re-releasing this fan-favorite album as a Gold Edition on October 4 through Nuclear Blast.

This edition will contain the album remixed and remastered by Joost van den Broek with updated artwork and a second disc containing newly-recorded acoustic versions of Design Your Universe songs.

Simone Simons comments about the re-release: “Design Your Universe is an album that is very dear to me not only because of the music, but also because of the message behind it. I am looking forward to the anniversary release and all the upcoming shows. The bonus CD is a worthy addition to DYU and I can’t wait for you all to hear the songs!"

Design Your Universe will be re-released as a 2CD version and a digital version. Next to that the acoustic songs will be released as a separate picture disc. Pre-order will start on August 9.

To coincide with the 10th anniversary, the band will perform a number of exclusive shows. Find dates and tickets at epica.nl/tour.