EPICA Announce Release Of Design Your Universe - Gold Edition
July 17, 2019, 33 minutes ago
Dutch metal titans, Epic, are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their milestone album, Design Your Universe. To mark this special occasion, the band will be re-releasing this fan-favorite album as a Gold Edition on October 4 through Nuclear Blast.
This edition will contain the album remixed and remastered by Joost van den Broek with updated artwork and a second disc containing newly-recorded acoustic versions of Design Your Universe songs.
Simone Simons comments about the re-release: “Design Your Universe is an album that is very dear to me not only because of the music, but also because of the message behind it. I am looking forward to the anniversary release and all the upcoming shows. The bonus CD is a worthy addition to DYU and I can’t wait for you all to hear the songs!"
Design Your Universe will be re-released as a 2CD version and a digital version. Next to that the acoustic songs will be released as a separate picture disc. Pre-order will start on August 9.
To coincide with the 10th anniversary, the band will perform a number of exclusive shows. Find dates and tickets at epica.nl/tour.