EPICA Announce The Epic Apocalypse Tour 2020 With APOCALYPTICA; Video Trailer
February 19, 2020, 40 minutes ago
This fall, Epica will join forces with Apocalyptica for The Epic Apocalypse Tour 2020 in support of their upcoming album, which will be released later this year.
Says Simone Simons: "To celebrate the upcoming release of our long awaited eighth album, we are going to bring the Epic Apocalypse Tour to Europe together with our friends from the mighty Apocalyptica. It’s a great new step as we’ll be playing some bigger venues which allows us to add some new exciting production to the show as well. We couldn’t be more excited to present our new songs and to finally tour with Apocalyptica. See you there!"
Tickets and VIP upgrade will go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 AM, CET from here. Watch a video trailer below.
Tour dates:
October
21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
22 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Komplex
23 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
26 - Brno, Czech Republic - Hala vodova
27 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns
30 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum
31 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager bio
November
2 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
3 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
4 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
8 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
9 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
26 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseum
28 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma
29 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
30 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
December
3 - Paris, France - Zenith
4 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
5 - London, England - Roundhouse
7 - Bristol, England - O2 Academy
8 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy
9 - Manchester, England - Academy
11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
12 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den atelier
15 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
16 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
17 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena