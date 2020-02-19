EPICA Announce The Epic Apocalypse Tour 2020 With APOCALYPTICA; Video Trailer

This fall, Epica will join forces with Apocalyptica for The Epic Apocalypse Tour 2020 in support of their upcoming album, which will be released later this year.

Says Simone Simons: "To celebrate the upcoming release of our long awaited eighth album, we are going to bring the Epic Apocalypse Tour to Europe together with our friends from the mighty Apocalyptica. It’s a great new step as we’ll be playing some bigger venues which allows us to add some new exciting production to the show as well. We couldn’t be more excited to present our new songs and to finally tour with Apocalyptica. See you there!"

Tickets and VIP upgrade will go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 AM, CET from here. Watch a video trailer below.

Tour dates:

October

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

22 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Komplex

23 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

26 - Brno, Czech Republic - Hala vodova

27 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns

30 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum

31 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager bio

November

2 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

3 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

4 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

8 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

9 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

26 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseum

28 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma

29 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

30 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

December

3 - Paris, France - Zenith

4 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

5 - London, England - Roundhouse

7 - Bristol, England - O2 Academy

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy

9 - Manchester, England - Academy

11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

12 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den atelier

15 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

16 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

17 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena