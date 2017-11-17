EPICA - Cologne, Germany Aftermovie Video Streaming

Dutch symphonic metallers, Epica, kicked off their European headline tour on November 9th in Krakow, Poland. The band have now released this aftermovie from their show on November 14th in Cologne, Germany:

Epica will celebrate their 1,000th show anniversary on April 14th at Poppodium 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands, “the exact same venue where it all started for us 16 years ago!” Special guests for the event are Myrkur and Oceans Of Slumber.

The band recently released an official live video for “Consign To Oblivion”, filmed at the band’s sold out show in Le Zénith, Paris earlier this year.