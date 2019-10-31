EPICA Confirm December Release Date For The Essence Of Epica Book

Epica have announced December 9 as the release date for their upcoming book, The Essence Of Epica.

The Essence Of Epica is a unique, bespoke book by and about one of the world's greatest symphonic metal bands. It has been lovingly compiled using rare and candid photographs, memorabilia and personal stories told by the band - Mark Jansen, Simone Simons, Coen Janssen, Ariën van Weesenbeek, Isaac Delahaye, Rob van der Loo - and former members Ad Sluijter and Yves Huts, with extra commentary from people who've worked closely with Epica. Among the wealth of photographs included are baby photos, high school and college portraits, plus performance shots, and backstage scenes from the very early days all the way up to the present.

Each narrator tells the band's story in the first person, beginning with their early life, teen years, key musical influences and details of how they met. They describe how Epica formed, found success and through constant gigging around the world, became the global phenomenon that they are today.

The Essence Of Epica will be available in two versions:

- The "Classic" is a 224-page full colour hardback, filled with over 200 images with a cover specially designed by Stefan Heilemann.

- The "Signature" is the same hardback in a deluxe clamshell box, signed by the band, with three exclusive, original art prints created by Stefan Heilemann.

The Essence Of Epica is only available for pre-order at epicabook.com.