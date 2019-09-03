EPICA - Design Your Universe: Behind The Music, Part 2; Video
September 3, 2019, an hour ago
Dutch metal titans, Epica, have released another video trailer for the upcoming re-release of Design Your Universe - Gold Edition. Two "Design Your Universe: Behind The Music" segments can be seen below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Design Your Universe - Gold edition contains a remastered and remixed version of the album and a newly recorded acoustic bonus disc and will be released October 4. The album and exclusive merchandise bundles are now available for pre-order, here.
Tracklisting:
CD1: Album
"Samadhi - Prelude"
"Resign To Surrender - A New Age Dawns - Pt IV"
"Unleashed"
"Martyr Of The Free Word"
"Our Destiny"
"Kingdom Of Heaven - A New Age Dawns - Pt V"
"The Price Of Freedom - interlude"
"Burn To A Cinder"
"Tides Of Time"
"Deconstruct"
"Semblance Of Liberty"
"White Waters"
"Design Your Universe - A New Age Dawns - Pt VI"
"Incentive" (bonus)
CD2: The Acoustic Universe / Bonus CD
"Burn To A Cinder"
"Our Destiny"
"Unleashed"
"Martyr Of The Free Word"
"Design Your Universe"
"Kingdom Of Heaven" lyric video:
To coincide with this release, Epica will perform a number of exclusive Design Your Universe 10th anniversary shows around the globe. Details and tickets here.