EPICA - Design Your Universe: Behind The Music, Part 2; Video

Dutch metal titans, Epica, have released another video trailer for the upcoming re-release of Design Your Universe - Gold Edition. Two "Design Your Universe: Behind The Music" segments can be seen below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Design Your Universe - Gold edition contains a remastered and remixed version of the album and a newly recorded acoustic bonus disc and will be released October 4. The album and exclusive merchandise bundles are now available for pre-order, here.

Tracklisting:

CD1: Album

"Samadhi - Prelude"

"Resign To Surrender - A New Age Dawns - Pt IV"

"Unleashed"

"Martyr Of The Free Word"

"Our Destiny"

"Kingdom Of Heaven - A New Age Dawns - Pt V"

"The Price Of Freedom - interlude"

"Burn To A Cinder"

"Tides Of Time"

"Deconstruct"

"Semblance Of Liberty"

"White Waters"

"Design Your Universe - A New Age Dawns - Pt VI"

"Incentive" (bonus)

CD2: The Acoustic Universe / Bonus CD

"Burn To A Cinder"

"Our Destiny"

"Unleashed"

"Martyr Of The Free Word"

"Design Your Universe"

"Kingdom Of Heaven" lyric video:

To coincide with this release, Epica will perform a number of exclusive Design Your Universe 10th anniversary shows around the globe. Details and tickets here.