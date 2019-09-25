EPICA - Design Your Universe: Behind The Music, Part 4; Video

Dutch metal titans, Epica, have released another video trailer for the upcoming re-release of Design Your Universe - Gold Edition. Four "Design Your Universe: Behind The Music" segments can be seen below:

Lead guitarist Isaac Delahaye made an extra College Of Metal guitar course for Epica’s anthem "Design Your Universe", which was recorded back in 2009. In this course he’ll take you through every single part of the song, making sure you’ll be able to get all the details right. If you need the guitar tabs, head here.

To celebrate the launch of the tutorial the band are holding a competition amongst guitar players and fans to record you performing the song. Upload your video to YouTube and sent the link to info@epica.nl. The winner will be chosen by Isaac Delahaye and will receive an Epica merch bundle including Design Your Universe- Gold Edition. The competition closes October 1.

Design Your Universe - Gold edition contains a remastered and remixed version of the album and a newly recorded acoustic bonus disc and will be released October 4. The album and exclusive merchandise bundles are now available for pre-order, here.

Tracklisting:

CD1: Album

"Samadhi - Prelude"

"Resign To Surrender - A New Age Dawns - Pt IV"

"Unleashed"

"Martyr Of The Free Word"

"Our Destiny"

"Kingdom Of Heaven - A New Age Dawns - Pt V"

"The Price Of Freedom - interlude"

"Burn To A Cinder"

"Tides Of Time"

"Deconstruct"

"Semblance Of Liberty"

"White Waters"

"Design Your Universe - A New Age Dawns - Pt VI"

"Incentive" (bonus)

CD2: The Acoustic Universe / Bonus CD

"Burn To A Cinder"

"Our Destiny"

"Unleashed"

"Martyr Of The Free Word"

"Design Your Universe"

To coincide with this release, Epica will perform a number of exclusive Design Your Universe 10th anniversary shows around the globe. Details and tickets here.

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)