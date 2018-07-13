EPICA Discuss The Music Of Epica Vs. Attack On Titan EP; Video Trailer #4 Streaming

Dutch symphonic metal giants Epica have teamed up with the highly successful Attack On Titan to release a very special EP. With their legion of fans, Attack On Titan have conquered both the print world with over 70 million copies, and anime sector with an adaption that is currently airing worldwide. The EP entitled Epica Vs. Attack On Titan will be released worldwide - outside of Japan - on July 20th via Nuclear Blast Records featuring metal covers of the anime’s theme songs.

Today the band releases the fourth trailer where guitarist Isaac Delahaye and keyboardist Coen Janssen discuss challenges that went into adapting the music from the series. Watch four trailers below.

Epica Vs. Attack On Titan will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel case

- Vinyl - Violet, Yellow, Black

Epica Vs. Attack On Titan was recorded during the summer of 2017 at Sandlane Recording Facilities by Joost van den Broek. The original songs, which were influenced by the music of Epica, were composed by Revo of popular Japanese band Linked Horizon. For the EP, tracks were adapted by Epica and produced by Joost van den Broek. The choir arrangements and scoring were completed by keyboardist Coen Janssen who also handled the orchestral arrangements with Joost van den Broek.

Tracklisting:

"Crimson Bow And Arrow"

"Wings Of Freedom"

"If Inside These Walls Was A House"

"Dedicate Your Heart!"

"Crimson Bow And Arrow" (Instrumental)

"Wings Of Freedom" (Instrumental)

"If Inside These Walls Was A House" (Instrumental)

"Dedicate Your Heart!" (Instrumental)

Epica recently checked in with the following update: "This upcoming year we will be working on an exciting project called The Essence Of Epica. In the book The Essence Of Epica, we will look back at our 15-year career with a lot of exclusive never before seen photos, flyers, interviews with all the band members and other exclusive content."

For more information and to register your interest, head here. Watch an announcement video below: