EPICA Gearing Up To Hit The Studio; New Album To Be Release This Year

During an interview with LA Metal Magazine, Epica guitarist / founder Mark Jansen discussed the 10 year evolution of Epica, his Masters Degree in Psychology, and his songwriting. He also revealed the band will be releasing a new album in 2020.

Jansen: "We're going to record it from February until May, then at the end of the summer it's going to be released. At this point, I'm working together with Simone (Simons / vocals) on the lyrics. We made a final selection of the songs to be on the album. That was an exciting moment. It was also a painful moment because some songs didn't make it and the writer of the song is a bit disappointed (laughs). It is hard, because you think when you write a song, for example, it's the best song in the world. Then for the guys that wrote a song that didn't make it, it's always a bit of a painful moment. It's for the best of the album."

Epica recently announced three additional Latin American shows in support of the 10th Anniversary of Design Your Universe, including a rescheduled date in Santiago, Chile for their show which was postponed last October.

Mark Jansen comments: “First of all I'm happy we have found a new date for the show in Chile. On top of that we have been able to add two new shows! One in Peru and one in Ecuador. It's been 5 years since the last time we could come over so I'm very excited about these extra shows. Thank you very much for your support and let's have a great time together in May."

Dates:

May

28 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolican

30 - Quito, Ecuador - El Teleferico

31 - Lima, Peru - Centro de Convenciones Barranco

Tickets here.