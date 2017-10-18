EPICA Guitarist MARK JANSEN - "Name It And We Have Used It In Our Music" (Video)

Epica guitarist/vocalist Mark Jansen sat down with ArmyOfOneTV at the last show of the Ultimate Principle Tour on September 29th at the Playstation Theater in New York. In the video below he discusses the beginning of the band, Epica's current tour and their latest EP The Solace System.

Epica’s European headline tour kicked off on October 17th at Het Depot in Leuven, Belgium. Tickets and VIP upgrades at this location.

Epica’s The Solace System EP is out now via Nuclear Blast. The EP features six brand-new numbers, which were created during the creative phase of The Holographic Principle album. The Solace System was recorded, mixed & mastered by team Joost van den Broek and Jacob Hansen. The splendid artwork is once again by the hand of Stefan Heilemann.

Tracklisting:

“The Solace System”

“Fight Your Demons”

“Architect Of Light”

“Wheel Of Destiny”

“Immortal Melancholy”

“Decoded Poetry”

“Immortal Melancholy” video:

“The Solace System” video: