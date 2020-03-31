EPICA Guitarist MARK JANSEN Talks Coronavirus Vs New Album - "There's A Big Chance It Will Affect The Release Date"

During an interview with FaceCulture, Epica guitarist / founder Mark Jansen revealed that the current coronavirus pandemic will likely delay the band's new album, which is currently in the works. He also discusses recording at home, the musical direction Epica is taking for the new record, writing about science and spirituality, lessons we can learn from the coronavirus, optimism about change, uncertainty, not being able to tour for the time being, and more.

Jansen: "Simone (Simons / vocals) and I, we would normally be now in the studio recording this album, vocal-wise, and that's not gonna happen because I simply cannot even go to the studio, and for Simone, it's also too risky to make such a travel. So we decided that I record at home. And luckily, I have a home studio and a recording booth, which is actually a walk-in closet that works as a vocal booth. And also, luckily enough, I got new equipment three months ago, so yeah, I'm in a fortunate situation that I can do recordings at home. But it's not an ideal situation, of course, because I like working with the producer (Joost Van Den Broek) one-on-one, and he always gives some great advice. We still have to see what's gonna happen. I have the feeling that Nuclear Blast is anyway putting a lot of releases already later, so there's a big chance it will affect the release date of the album, unfortunately. I leave that up to our manager to talk to Nuclear Blast and see what the possibilities are. I have no idea. I hope that if there's a delay, the delay will be as small as possible."

Epica recently released a studio vlog which gives a behind the scene look at the of the drum recordings for the new album with Arien van Weesenbeek.

Arien comments: "In this episode, we’ll give you an insight in the drum recordings for our new album, and a little taste of what’s to come. I had a very good time during the recordings, had a good preperation for the drum parts, and played with a lot of power, energy, and conviction. I feel it’s a good and powerful foundation for the rest of the music, and I have a very good feeling that this album is gonna rock!!!"

The first studio vlog can be seen below:

Epica's new album is scheduled for release this fall through Nuclear Blast Records. In support of this album, the band will comprehensively tour Europe during the Epic Apocalypse co-headlining tour with Apocalyptica and support-act, Wheel.

