EPICA Launch Official Music Video For "Universal Love Squad"

Dutch symphonic metal giants Epica have launched a brand new music video for the track "Universal Love Squad". The video was filmed at their recent sold out 1000th Show Anniversary at 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands in front of 3,000 ecstatic fans.

"Universal Love Squad" shows a different and more intimate side to the band, as it is the acoustic version of another Epica track entitled "Universal Death Squad", released earlier in 2016 on the album The Holographic Principle. In occasion of their 1000th Show Anniversary, Epica performed this track for the very first time live, which resulted in in this astonishing music video.

Mark Jansen, band founder & guitarist, comments: "At the 1000th show we performed for the first time ever the acoustic version of ‘Universal Death Squad’ which became ‘Universal Love Squad'. As many fans kept asking us to play something acoustic live, we couldn't resist any longer. We want to thank our fans from all over the world for all these fantastic shows and hopefully there will be a 1000 more to come! :)"

After two years of literally non-stop touring worldwide, this summer Epica will perform their last batch of festivals of their current touring cycle. With performances on the legendary Hell & Heaven Festival in Mexico City, Wacken Open Air in Germany or at Slovenia’s magical Metaldays, among other festivals, Epica will give all metal fans one last party before their well-deserved touring break.

Tickets and info here.



