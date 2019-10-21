EPICA, ORIGIN Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal 2020

70000 Tons Of Metal - The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise - will set sail on January 7, 2020 as it journeys from Miami / Ft. Lauderdale to beautiful Cozumel and back.

Organizers check in with the following updates: "The champions of symphonic metal, Epica, will leave you in awe on board 70000 Tons Of Metal. That's not all though... this is #70000Tons Of Metal and we're here to make heavy metal history. #Epica will perform two sets, one of which will be based around their landmark 2009 album, Design Your Universe."

"We are headed back to our Origin for #RoundX as we make our way to #Cozumel once again. Not only will you be pulverized by two performances from these technical death metal legends... we will also provide fluffy weapons for Round 2 of the infamous Pillow Fight!"

The first 5 out of 60 artists to be confirmed for 70000 Tons Of Metal 2020 are: Einherjer, Emperor, Epica, Haggard, and Origin.

60 world class artists will bring 120+ live performances on board the luxurious 154,000 ton cruise ship, The Independence Of The Seas. On this life changing adventure you will spend five days and four nights at sea mingling side-by-side with your favorite artists in this incredibly fan-friendly scenario that has no comparison. It’s like having an all-access backstage pass!

Here are the dates and times in which you can begin booking for Round X:

Gold Survivors (who have sailed 3 or more times) can begin booking on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 12 PM, EDT (18:00 CEST).

Silver Survivors (who have sailed 1 or 2 times) can begin booking on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 12 PM, EDT (18:00 CEST).

New Sailors will be able to begin booking on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12 PM, EDT (18:00 CEST).

For more details visit 70000tons.com.