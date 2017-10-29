EPICA Perform Live Acoustic Set On Holland's NPO Radio 1 (Video)

On October 20th, Epica's Simone Simons, Isaac Delahaye and Coen Janssen performed a short acoustic set live on air at NPO Radio 1 in Holland. They performed "Beyond The Matrix" and "Universal Death Squad" from The Holographoc Principle; check out the studio footage below.

Epica’s The Solace System EP is out now via Nuclear Blast. The EP features six brand-new numbers, which were created during the creative phase of The Holographic Principle album. The Solace System was recorded, mixed & mastered by team Joost van den Broek and Jacob Hansen. The splendid artwork is once again by the hand of Stefan Heilemann.

Tracklisting:

“The Solace System”

“Fight Your Demons”

“Architect Of Light”

“Wheel Of Destiny”

“Immortal Melancholy”

“Decoded Poetry”

“Immortal Melancholy” video:

“The Solace System” video: