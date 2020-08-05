EPICA Postpone Design Your Universe 10th Anniversary Latin American Tour To December 2021

Dutch Symphonic metal titans Epica have been forced to postpone to their Design Your Universe 10th Anniversary Latin American Tour due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation to December 2021.



As the band will be releasing their new album beginning of 2021, the band will be performing their first Evening With Epica shows with an extended setlist consisting songs from Design Your Universe, their upcoming album and other classics.



Vocalist Simone Simons comments: ”We are all gutted that we have to postpone our shows once more, but there is nothing can do about it, other than to be extra patient. An evening with Epica will make the long wait worthwhile. We simply can't wait to see you all again! Take care and stay safe!' “

Purchased tickets for these shows will stay valid!

The Epic Apocalypse Tour featuring Dutch symphonic titans Epica and Finnish cello masters Apocalyptica, with support by Helsinki prog metallers Wheel, has also been postponed till Spring 2021.

Simone Simons comments:

"As we were awaiting our tour with Apocalyptica with great anticipation, we are now forced to have a little bit more patience. This might not come as a surprise, as you have all seen our colleagues in the music business rescheduling their tours as well. We have decided that it is the best thing to do during these uncertain times. We want to give you the best possible experience and value your health deeply. We will be back full force and can't wait to see all your faces again when you hear our new music live for the first time. Everybody stay strong and be patient, your waiting will be worthwhile."

Epica will tour in support of their new album which will be released early next year.

Resheduled tour dates are as follows:

March

1 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

3 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol0

5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

6 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

7 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

8 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

11 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

12 - Brno, Czech Republic - Hala Vodova

13 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

14 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns

21 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum

April

1 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

7 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseum

8 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

9 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma

11 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

12 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

13 - Paris, France - Zenith

14 - Brussel, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

16 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City *NEW*

17 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

18 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

20 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

21 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP arena

22 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

24 - Luxembourg - Den Atelier

25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

27 - London, UK - Roundhouse

28 - Manchester, UK - Academy