EPICA Premier “Beyond The Matrix” Video
January 11, 2017, 23 minutes ago
Epic have released a video for “Beyond The Matrix”, a track from their latest album, The Holographic Principle.
Says Epica: “Are you ready for a new video?!?! Just before we leave on our biggest European tour ever, we leave you with our new killer video for “Beyond The Matrix”! Check it out, learn it by heart and we’ll see you dancing and singing along somewhere on the road!!!”
Tour dates:
January
12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
13 - Köln, Germany - Palladium
14 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
16 - Geneve, Switzerland - Salle des Fetes de Thonex
17 - Zürich, Switzerland - Volkshaus
18 - Milano, Italy - Live Club
20 - München, Germany - TonHalle
21 - Wien, Austria - Gasometer
22 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club
24 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
25 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
29 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
31 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater!
February
1 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
3 - London, England - Shepherds Bush Empire
4 - Paris, France - Zénith