EPICA Premier “Beyond The Matrix” Video

Epic have released a video for “Beyond The Matrix”, a track from their latest album, The Holographic Principle.

Says Epica: “Are you ready for a new video?!?! Just before we leave on our biggest European tour ever, we leave you with our new killer video for “Beyond The Matrix”! Check it out, learn it by heart and we’ll see you dancing and singing along somewhere on the road!!!”

Tour dates:

January

12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

13 - Köln, Germany - Palladium

14 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

16 - Geneve, Switzerland - Salle des Fetes de Thonex

17 - Zürich, Switzerland - Volkshaus

18 - Milano, Italy - Live Club

20 - München, Germany - TonHalle

21 - Wien, Austria - Gasometer

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

24 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

25 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

29 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

31 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater!

February

1 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

3 - London, England - Shepherds Bush Empire

4 - Paris, France - Zénith