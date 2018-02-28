EPICA Premiers "Decoded Poetry" Music Video

Epica have released an official video for "Decoded Poetry", a track from the band's The Solace System EP, out worldwide. Watch the video, created by Davide Cilloni, below:

Epica's The Ultimate Principle Tour will reach Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile in March. Tickets and VIP upgrades can be found here. An announcement video can be found below.

Tour dates:

March

1 - Landia - Montevideo, Uruguay

3 - Teatro Caupolicán - Santiago, Chile

4 - Teatro Flores - Buenos Aires, Argentina

6 - Teatro Del Huerto - Salta, Argentina

9 - Music Hall BH - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

10 - Tropical Butantã - São Paulo, Brazil

11 - Circo Voador - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

13 - Opinão Porto - Alegre, Brazil

14 - Spazio Van - Curitiba, Brazil

16 - Teatro Manauara - Manaus, Brazil

17 - Espaco Jangada - Fortaleza, Brazil

18 - Clube Português - Recife, Brazil