EPICA Recording New Album; Studio Vlog #2 Streaming
March 26, 2020, 30 minutes ago
Dutch symphonic metallers, Epica, recently entered Sandlane Recording Facilities to record their new album with producer Joost van den Broek.
The band have launched the second Studio Vlog which gives a behind the scene look at the of the drum recordings with Arien van Weesenbeek.
Arien comments: "In this episode, we’ll give you an insight in the drum recordings for our new album, and a little taste of what’s to come. I had a very good time during the recordings, had a good preperation for the drum parts, and played with a lot of power, energy, and conviction. I feel it’s a good and powerful foundation for the rest of the music, and I have a very good feeling that this album is gonna rock!!!"
The first studio vlog can be seen below:
Epica's new album is scheduled for release this fall through Nuclear Blast Records. In support of this album, the band will comprehensively tour Europe during the Epic Apocalypse co-headlining tour with Apocalyptica and support-act, Wheel.
Find Epica's tour itinerary, including ticket links and VIP upgrades, here.