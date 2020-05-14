EPICA Release Album #8 Studio Vlog, Part 5: Orchestra (Video)

Dutch symphonic metallers, Epica, recently entered Sandlane Recording Facilities to record their new album with producer Joost van den Broek. Today, the band launches the fifth studio vlog episode, which can be viewed below.

In this episode Rob van der Loo, Coen Janssen and producer Joost van den Broek travel to Prague to record the renowned City Of Prague Symphonic Orchestra.

Epica's new album is scheduled for release this fall through Nuclear Blast Records. In support of this album, the band will comprehensively tour Europe during the Epic Apocalypse co-headlining tour with Apocalyptica and support-act, Wheel.

The first four studio vlogs can be seen below:

Find Epica's tour itinerary, including ticket links and VIP upgrades, here.