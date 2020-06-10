EPICA Release Album #8 Studio Vlog, Part 6 (Video)

At the end of 2019, Dutch symphonic metallers Epica entered Sandlane Recording Facilities in the Netherlands to record their eighth album. In April, after having recorded a full orchestra already, the band recorded lots of additional instruments and flavours to be included on the upcoming album.

In the sixth Studio Vlog, you will get a behind-the-scenes look at these recording sessions.

Coen Janssen comments: "To complement the full symphonic orchestra, our songs of course need the grand piano! Always a pleasure to record this wonderful instrument at Sandlane Recording Facilities. We also invited Jeroen Goosens again to play some beautiful ethnic wind instruments for an incomparable atmosphere! To top it all of we filled Sandlane with a truckload of percussion again and had an absolute blast. These are all cherries on the cake for me and I hope the result tastes like it too!"

Epica's new album is scheduled for release this fall through Nuclear Blast Records. In support of this album, the band will comprehensively tour Europe during the Epic Apocalypse co-headlining tour with Apocalyptica and support-act, Wheel.

Previous studio vlogs can be seen below:

Find Epica's tour itinerary, including ticket links and VIP upgrades, here.