EPICA Release Album #8 Studio Vlog, Part 7 (Video)

Dutch symphonic metallers Epica have recorded their eighth album at Sandlane Recording Facilities in the Netherlands. This past April, after already recording a full orchestra, the band recorded backing vocals together with the children’s choir from Brabant Talent. In the seventh Studio Vlog episode, you will get a behind-the-scenes look at this recording session.

Coen Janssen comments: "I am so happy and proud to finally have a real children’s choir on our album. This sound is one you cannot get anywhere else and it fits perfectly in our cinematic music. The 60 kids did a great job after preparing the music for two months! I am really proud of the result and can’t wait for everyone to hear it! To have my own kids sing in the choir as well makes me even more proud ;) Enjoy!"

Epica's new album is scheduled for release this fall through Nuclear Blast Records. In support of this album, the band will comprehensively tour Europe during the Epic Apocalypse co-headlining tour with Apocalyptica and support-act, Wheel.

Previous studio vlogs can be seen below:

Find Epica's tour itinerary, including ticket links and VIP upgrades, here.