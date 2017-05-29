EPICA Release New Video Trailer For European Leg Of The Ultimate Principle Tour

Epica have launched a video trailer for the European leg of the band’s The Ultimate Principle Tour, kicking off on November 9th in Poland and featuring support form Vuur and Myrath. Watch the clip below.

Tour dates:

November

9 - Klub Studio - Kracow, Poland

12 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany

13 - Markthalle - Hamburg (Altstadt), Germany

14 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

15 - La BAM - Metz, France

17 - Stereolux - Nantes, France

18 - Krakatoa - Mérignac, France

20 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

24 - Razzmatazz 1 - Barcelona, Spain

25 - Le Moulin - Marseille, France

26 - Le Transbordeur - Villeurbanne, France

29 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

December

3 - L'Aeronef - Lille, France

Epica will return to North America this August and September for the North American leg of The Ultimate Principle Tour, the band’s biggest North American tour to date. The band will be joined on this tour by Italian Gothfathers Lacuna Coil, their friends in Finnish melodic death metal Insomnium and newcomers Elantris.

Dates are listed below.

August

31 - Royale - Boston, MA

September

1 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC

2 - Imperial Theater - Quebec City, QC

3 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

5 - The Agora - Theatre Cleveland, OH

6 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

8 - Ogden - Theatre Denver, CO

9 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

11 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

12 - The Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

14 - The UC Theater - Berkeley, CA

15 - The NOVO - Los Angeles, CA

16 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

17 - Marquee Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

19 - Alamo Music Hall - San Antonio, TX

20 - Gas Monkey Live! - Dallas, TX

21 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

23 - Revolution Live - Ft Lauderdale, FL

24 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

25 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

27 - Ram's Head Live! - Baltimore, MD

28 - Trocadero Theatre - Philadelphia, PA

29 - Playstation Theater - New York, NY

VIP tickets for this tour including a meet & greet, photo opportunity with the band, exclusive merchandise and more are on sale now through epica.vip.

Epica recently launched their brand new live video for “Dancing In A Hurricane”. The track is featured on the band’s latest output, The Holographic Principle, which was released via Nuclear Blast in September 2016 and charted worldwide.

The video was captured during Epica’s sold out show at The Zenith in Paris last February, where the band closed their most successful European tour to date together with an excited legion of 5,000 fans. This live video perfectly mirrors the band’s craving for non-stop innovation and for continuously improving their live performance. “Dancing In A Hurricane” live at The Zenith will show you how the live Epica experience has reached new dimensions once again!

Coen Janssen comments on the video: “When you are in the midst of touring, you tend to forget how special it is and how privileged we are to be able to perform every night. The show in Zenith Paris is an absolute highlight in our career and therefore I am extra happy we decided to shoot some live-videos of this show. This first one, featuring one of my favourite songs on The Holographic Principle, takes me back to this night instantly so I can relive the moment again and again. The video shows me in retrospect what an awesome tour this was!! Thank you all again for joining us that night and for making our days brighter all the time!! Enjoy!!!

This video was captured and edited by the video production team Panda Productions.