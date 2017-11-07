EPICA Release Official Live Video For “Consign To Oblivion”

Dutch symphonic metallers, Epica, have released an official live video for “Consign To Oblivion”, filmed at the band’s sold out show in Le Zénith, Paris earlier this year.

Epica are kicking off their European headline tour this Thursday, November 9th at Klub Studio in Krakow, Poland. Find their live itinerary here.

Epica will celebrate their 1,000th show anniversary on April 14th at Poppodium 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands, “the exact same venue where it all started for us 16 years ago!” Special guests for the event are Myrkur and Oceans Of Slumber.