EPICA Release Studio Vlog #3: Guitar & Bass Recordings

Dutch symphonic metallers, Epica, recently entered Sandlane Recording Facilities to record their new album with producer Joost van den Broek.

Today, the band launches the third studio vlog episode, which gives a behind the scene look at the guitar and bass recordings of Epica's upcoming album.

Guitarist Isaac Delahaye comments: "Hope you’ll enjoy this new episode of the making of our upcoming album, in which you’ll see Rob and me recording the basis of our new tracks. I absolutely can’t wait for you to hear what we’ve come up with, since I believe we’ve once again raised the bar and I love every single second of this album!"

Epica's new album is scheduled for release this fall through Nuclear Blast Records. In support of this album, the band will comprehensively tour Europe during the Epic Apocalypse co-headlining tour with Apocalyptica and support-act, Wheel.

The first two studio vlogs can be seen below:

Find Epica's tour itinerary, including ticket links and VIP upgrades, here.