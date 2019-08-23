EPICA Share Memories In New Video Trailer For Design Your Universe - Gold Edition

Dutch metal titans, Epica, recently released a lyric video for "Kingdom Of Heaven" (see below), which is taken from the band’s upcoming re-release of Design Your Universe - Gold Edition. Today, the band has revealed the first album trailer, in which they share memories about the album, including the lineup changes that happened during Design Your Universe, how the title came to be and the touring, that followed the album.

Design Your Universe - Gold edition contains a remastered and remixed version of the album and a newly recorded acoustic bonus disc and will be released October 4. The album and exclusive merchandise bundles are now available for pre-order, here.

Tracklisting:

CD1: Album

"Samadhi - Prelude"

"Resign To Surrender - A New Age Dawns - Pt IV"

"Unleashed"

"Martyr Of The Free Word"

"Our Destiny"

"Kingdom Of Heaven - A New Age Dawns - Pt V"

"The Price Of Freedom - interlude"

"Burn To A Cinder"

"Tides Of Time"

"Deconstruct"

"Semblance Of Liberty"

"White Waters"

"Design Your Universe - A New Age Dawns - Pt VI"

"Incentive" (bonus)

CD2: The Acoustic Universe / Bonus CD

"Burn To A Cinder"

"Our Destiny"

"Unleashed"

"Martyr Of The Free Word"

"Design Your Universe"

"Kingdom Of Heaven" lyric video:

To coincide with this release, Epica will perform a number of exclusive Design Your Universe 10th anniversary shows around the globe. Details and tickets here.