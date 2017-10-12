EPICA Singer SIMONE SIMONS On Writing Lyrics - “I Think The End Result Is What Matters, It Doesn’t Matter How Long It Takes”; Video

Epica singer Simone Simons recently selected some of your questions on Twitter and is answering them via the video below:

Epica’s European headline tour kicks off on October 17th at Het Depot in Leuven, Belgium. Tickets and VIP upgrades at this location.

Epica’s The Solace System EP is out now via Nuclear Blast. The EP features six brand-new numbers, which were created during the creative phase of The Holographic Principle album. The Solace System was recorded, mixed & mastered by team Joost van den Broek and Jacob Hansen. The splendid artwork is once again by the hand of Stefan Heilemann.

Tracklisting:

“The Solace System”

“Fight Your Demons”

“Architect Of Light”

“Wheel Of Destiny”

“Immortal Melancholy”

“Decoded Poetry”

“Immortal Melancholy” video:

“The Solace System” video: