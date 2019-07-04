EPICA Talk 10th Anniversary Of Design Your Universe, Plans To Release New Studio Album In 2020 (Video)

Heavy TV caught up with Epica keyboardist Coen Janssen and guitarist Isaac Delahaye at Download Festival 2019. They discuss the band's plans for celebratiing the 10th Anniversary of the band's Design YourUniverse album, and the making of the follow-up to The Holographic Principle from 2016.

Epica have announced a select number of exclusive shows in support of the 10th anniversary of their album Design Your Universe. The album until today holds a special place in the hearts of their fans and includes fan-favorites as "Kingdom Of Heaven" and "Design Your Universe".

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Design Your Universe the band will return to a number of venues they played while touring on the album back in 2009/2010 which most likely will sell out far in advance.

Simone Simons comments: "After all those years, Design Your Universe remains one of my all-time favorite Epica albums. I know that the message behind the title song also resonates with a lot our fans because there are so many Design Your Universe related tattoos. The title track and 'Unleashed' are songs that I hold very dear and the memories we made in that time of our career. I am looking forward to go back in time with you all while we play more songs from our Design Your Universe album.”

Mark Jansen adds" “Design Your Universe is very dear to me, it’s an album that was written during a very inspiring time. The title track shows us that we can we all create our destiny and it’s still one of my favorite tracks to play live. Also, quite a few other songs of the album deserve to be played again and we will! Our set is gonna be filled with DYU songs so don’t miss one of these opportunities.”

Design Your Universe 10th Anniversary shows:

October

4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

5 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg

6 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

10 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Barby Club

12 - Moscow, Russia - Glavclub

22 - Diana Theatre - Guadalajara, Mexico

24 - Auditorio Blackberry - Mexico City, Mexico

26 - Tropical Butantã - Sao Paulo, Brazil

27 - Circo Voador - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

29 - Teatro Flores - Buenos Aires, Argentina

Tickets and VIP upgrades are available here.