EPICA - The Latin American Principle Tour Schedule Updated

Dutch symphonic metallers Epica have updated their schedule for the upcoming Latin American Principle Tour. The schedule is now as follows:

May

5 - Pepper's Club - San Jose, Costa Rica

6 - Hotel Clarion - Tegucigalpa, Honduras

9 - Expo Chihuahua - Chihuahua, Mexico

11 - Pepsi Centre - Mexico City, Mexico

12 - Cineteca Alameda - San Luis Potosi, Mexico

13 - Teatro Diana - Guadalajara, Mexico

15 - Escena - Monterrey, Mexico

17 - Auditorio Luis A. Calvo - Bucaramanga , Colombia

18 - Teatro Universidad de Medellin - Medellin, Colombia

19 - Teatro Jorge Isaacs - Cali, Colombia

21 - Royal Center - Bogota, Colombia

Ticket information is available at this location.

Epic recently released a video for “Beyond The Matrix”, a track from their latest album, The Holographic Principle.

Frontwoman Simone Simons comments: “The energy that lives within "Beyond the Matrix" is extremely contagious. It will sweep you off your feet when the melodies enter your mind. The video embodies the spirit and liveliness of Epica. Transcend together with us and shine past the sky.”

Guitarist Mark Jansen continues: “‘Beyond The Matrix’ is one of my favourite tracks to play live from our new album, as it makes the crowd go wild, so I'm happy we are releasing a video of it. We have managed to catch the energy of the song and translate it into images (and words). The song is dealing about us humans, being caught in a matrix (an illusion) because of our excessive thinking. We have lost control over our lives and accept the illusion as 'the one reality'. But if we manage to free ourselves from those shackles and become masters of our thoughts again, we can make a huge step forward in collective consciousness and will be able to look beyond the borders of our matrix. Fasten your seatbelts and enjoy the ride!!!”