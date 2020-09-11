EPICA - The Quantum Enigma B-Sides Available On All Streaming Platforms

A storm is brewing in the world of Epica. After previously teasing their new album through several studio vlogs, the symphonic metal titans have begun to prepare their fans for a major announcement to come very soon! But today, the band is taking one last look into their past and is happy to announce that The Quantum Enigma B-Sides are now officially available on all streaming plattforms. These nine tracks have so far only been released physically on various editions, such as the Japanese version or the vinyl and for the first time ever, fans can enjoy them on their preferred streaming platform, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer or Amazon Music.

Simone Simons comments: "Finally our beloved b-sides from The Quantum Enigma album are available to everyone. To be excited about this is an understatement. These songs are some of my favorites."

These nine tracks are now available for streaming and download:

"Memento"

"In All Conscience"

"Dreamscape"

"Banish Your Illusion"

"Mirage of Verity"

"Canvas of Life" (acoustic version)

"In All Conscience" (acoustic version)

"Dreamscape" (acoustic version)

"Natural Corruption" (acoustic version)

Make sure to check out these rare Epica songs at this location.

