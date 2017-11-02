EPICA To Celebrate 1,000th Show In Tilburg With MYRKUR, OCEANS OF SLUMBER

Dutch symphonic metallers Epica will celebrate their 1,000th show anniversary on April 14th at Poppodium 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands, “the exact same venue where it all started for us 16 years ago!”

Special guests for the event are Myrkur and Oceans Of Slumber. Early bird tickets on sale this Saturday (November 4th) at 11 AM, CET.

Epica’s The Solace System EP is out now via Nuclear Blast. The EP features six brand-new numbers, which were created during the creative phase of The Holographic Principle album. The Solace System was recorded, mixed & mastered by team Joost van den Broek and Jacob Hansen. The splendid artwork is once again by the hand of Stefan Heilemann.

Tracklisting:

“The Solace System”

“Fight Your Demons”

“Architect Of Light”

“Wheel Of Destiny”

“Immortal Melancholy”

“Decoded Poetry”

“Immortal Melancholy” video:

“The Solace System” video: